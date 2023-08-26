Yellow, bronze, deep red, purple - the colors evoke the season that's knocking at the door. Soon, our yards will be filled with a colorful tapestry of fallen leaves illuminated by autumn's warm glow.

Mums simply add another layer of beauty.

Create attractive fall vignettes using mums along with pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks or whatever strikes your fancy. Keep plants well-watered.

A hard truth about mums in Iowa: Fall-planted mums generally don’t survive an Iowa winter. Horticulturists at Iowa State University Extension Service suggest that flowering mums we purchase in late summer and early fall should be treated as annuals.

For best success, plant mums in the spring. Still, it can be hard to find mums in nurseries at the beginning of the growing season. If you’re willing to take the risk and poke some mums in the ground this fall, always purchase plants with the “hardy” or “garden” label.

Mums have shallow roots. Repeated freezing and thawing of soil in winter months can heave plants out of the ground which damages roots and can cause death. Mulching mums can increase a mum’s survival chances by reducing the impact of freezing-thawing cycles.

Apply mulch in late fall; do not cut back plants prior to mulching. Cover plants – stems, crowns and all – with several inches of mulch, such as clean (weed-free) strawn, pine needles or evergreen branches. Leaves aren’t a good mulch because they mat down and provide inadequate protection. Keep mulch in place until early April.

There are several types of mums: daisy, anemone, button, pompon, spider, decorative and spoontip. Purchase mums that have more buds than flowers so they'll be in bloom longer.