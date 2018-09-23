Letters to the Editor logo

AMY RUBE

CEDAR FALLS -- The Judge Kavanaugh hearings: a complete embarrassment on the part of the Democrats. So much for “when they go low; we go high.” Verbal attacks on our First Lady and Congresswoman Maxine Waters tells her followers to verbally attack conservatives whenever possible.

Accomplishments of President Trump: largest tax cut since the Reagan years, moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, leading the global campaign to achieve peaceful denuclearization of Korea, returning our fallen Korean War heroes, constructing the wall and the world now realizes that the U.S. will no longer be pushed around such as paying for 90 percent of NATO.

While President Obama tells President Medvedev of Russia he would have "more flexibility" to negotiate with Putin after the election, I ask myself why we are in year two of a multi-million dollar “investigation” to never find collusion between Trump and the Russians.

The Courier is so transparently partisan: headlines, stories and editorials are so anti-Trump that it’s obvious the majority of staff suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. New-flash: 50 percent of the U.S. voted for President Trump; very likely 50 percent of your subscribers did so as well. Perhaps, at least “try” to seem non-partisan occasionally.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments