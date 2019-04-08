fish fry clip art

A fish fry sponsored by Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank will be 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the parish center.

Carryouts available for $10.

They will be serving Alaskan pollock, baked potatoes, French fries, Ted's taters, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and lemonade.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for those ages 5 to 10; under 5 is free.

Door prizes will be handed out every half hour.

