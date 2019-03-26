fish fry clip art

The Fairbank Community Club's annual fish fry is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Fairbank American Legion.

Carryouts are available.

The menu is Alaska pollock, Ted's taters, baked potato, French fries, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert.

All proceeds benefit Fairbank projects.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12; kids under 5 are free.

