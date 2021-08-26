Express yourself

Long or short, ruffles or feathers, Bridgerton or Boho-inspired — there’s no shortage of inspiration for 2022 bridal gowns. “Everybody is being encouraged to be more expressive than they’ve ever been and to choose styles that fit their body, rather than choosing dresses that are trendy,” said Tiffany Rottinghaus, owner of Mara, a bridal store in Charles City.
“That gives brides more freedom.”
Midwestern brides are curious about what wedding gown styles are being shown on the runway or the latest Instagram look, but have their own minds when it comes to making their selections. Fit-and-flare gowns have been the best-seller for many years, and still are by all accounts. A-line dresses are a close second.
Rottinghaus said there are definitely trends among Iowa brides. “I’m seeing less sequins and flash than in the past. The excitement is in exquisite details, laser-cut lace which is a modern take on the lace dress and Boho is still a popular look, but with more structure. Dresses are sexier with a longer train. Girls in the west want the look of rustic, vintage-inspired dresses with modern structure and details,” the bridal expert explained.
Increasingly popular are architectural dresses – “without beading” – and dresses made from double- and triple-layer crepe. “It’s super-flattering on many different figures, and the fabric has improved. There are dresses from Mikado silk and matte silk – a buttery matte finish rather than shiny – which are usually finished in sharp details. Straight lines, box pleats, square necklines, wide-band tanks, all are in right now, and bows are coming back on both coasts, so they’ll be here in the next couple of years.”
A return to the maximalist wedding gown – more is better – is making a comeback with ruffles leading the way – ruffled skirts on mermaid dresses, full skirt of cascading ruffles and ruffle details on streamlined silhouettes. Plumage is embellishing dresses, too, but brides here prefer their feathers in hair accessories and in wedding décor.
“What brides are choosing here has a lot to do with venue. Some dresses are simply harder to wear outdoors when it’s a barn wedding, or taking place at a rustic fairground,” Rottinghaus said. “Not that you can’t be creative in what you’re wearing for a barn wedding, but Midwesten brides tend to be more practical and concerned about comfort.”
Pantsuits and jumpsuits may be having a moment, but “it’s for a very particular bride.” She has seen interest in black dresses and veils, as well as bold lace patterns, sleeves, off-the-shoulder sleeves, two-toned dresses, beading and nude underlays. Three-dimensional florals play into the Boho look, giving the bride a romantic, ethereal vibe.
Plunging, low back gowns, as well as gowns with keyholes and cut-outs work in many silhouettes, and side-cut outs are particularly popular because it’s a flattering look that makes the body look more curved and slender.
Accent colors – for more dimension and depth – and two- or three-toned colors with beading are appealing to some brides, but white is being supplanted by ivory, champagne, nude, mocha and blush. “White is a harder color to wear. I can count on two hands the number of white dresses I’ve sold in two years. It just doesn’t happen that often.”
Even if a bride has her heart set on a certain style, keep an open mind. “Don’t be afraid to try on different styles, even if you can’t imagine yourself in it. If you find a dress that makes you feel confident and beautiful, that’s what it’s all about.”
One positive outcome from COVID has been fewer people attending the fitting, not an entire entourage. “It makes it harder to make a confident and clear decision when you have 20 different opinions coming at you. We don’t want brides to get frustrated. They need to remember that this choice is about them, it isn’t about anybody else. Bring along people who are going to be supportive and a listening ear,” Rottinghaus suggested.
Ask your bridal expert what undergarments to wear or bring for the fitting, and shoes, as well, if you’ve already got the pair you want to wear with a gown. “We want brides to come prepared. Spanx or other structural undergarments will make a dress look great, but it you want a low-backed dress and still wear Spanx, you can’t do both.”
Mara stocks two sizes larger than the average bridal boutique. Sample sizes are usually in the 10 to 12 size range, but “we carry more 16s than any other size, and sizes from 6 to 26. We do a large representation with plus-size brides,” she said.