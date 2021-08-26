Express yourself

Long or short, ruffles or feathers, Bridgerton or Boho-inspired — there’s no shortage of inspiration for 2022 bridal gowns. “Everybody is being encouraged to be more expressive than they’ve ever been and to choose styles that fit their body, rather than choosing dresses that are trendy,” said Tiffany Rottinghaus, owner of Mara, a bridal store in Charles City.

“That gives brides more freedom.”

Midwestern brides are curious about what wedding gown styles are being shown on the runway or the latest Instagram look, but have their own minds when it comes to making their selections. Fit-and-flare gowns have been the best-seller for many years, and still are by all accounts. A-line dresses are a close second.

Rottinghaus said there are definitely trends among Iowa brides. “I’m seeing less sequins and flash than in the past. The excitement is in exquisite details, laser-cut lace which is a modern take on the lace dress and Boho is still a popular look, but with more structure. Dresses are sexier with a longer train. Girls in the west want the look of rustic, vintage-inspired dresses with modern structure and details,” the bridal expert explained.