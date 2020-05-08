Exploring Wildflowers Challenge

Three Elms Park-2041 Three Elms Park Rd., Independence, IA 50644-Challenge will be set up at Three Elms from now until May 20th.
Now is a great time to get outside and explore the beautiful woodland wildflowers! There are many blooming from bluebells, buttercup, and jack-in-the-pulpit! Get outside and check out the new QR Code Challenge: Wildflowers course set up at Three Elms Park in Independence! Be sure to grab your family and a smartphone! If you do not have a QR Scanner app you can easily go to your app store to download a free scanner. The challenge will help you learn about different kinds of wildflowers that are in bloom. There will be multiple QR Codes along the hike to scan. After scanning there will be a either a short video to watch or some pictures to look at and read some information. The end of the challenge will have a short quiz (survey) so make sure that you remember some of what you were learning!
By completing the challenge there will be a chance to win a $10 gift certificate for the Fontana Nature Center gift shop! Gift certificates made possible by Friends of Fontana Park. This challenge will last until Wednesday, May 20th. The next challenge will start Thursday, May 21st at Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting a scavenger hunt challenge! For more information go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
