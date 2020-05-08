Exploring Wildflowers Challenge

Now is a great time to get outside and explore the beautiful woodland wildflowers! There are many blooming from bluebells, buttercup, and jack-in-the-pulpit! Get outside and check out the new QR Code Challenge: Wildflowers course set up at Three Elms Park in Independence! Be sure to grab your family and a smartphone! If you do not have a QR Scanner app you can easily go to your app store to download a free scanner. The challenge will help you learn about different kinds of wildflowers that are in bloom. There will be multiple QR Codes along the hike to scan. After scanning there will be a either a short video to watch or some pictures to look at and read some information. The end of the challenge will have a short quiz (survey) so make sure that you remember some of what you were learning!