Imagine hiking rolling hills created by windblown soils from the last Ice Age.
Or discovering and collecting Devonian age fossils from 365 million years ago, climbing the Midwest’s tallest observation tower for sweeping views of a 15,000-acre lake, exploring the backwaters and sloughs of the mighty Mississippi River, and relaxing in a grain bin converted into a modern cabin.
You can experience all of that – and more – in Iowa’s county parks.
With more than 2,000 county parks to choose from, selecting the perfect park can be daunting. That’s why the state of Iowa launched a new campaign called “99 Counties, 99 Parks,” highlighting one county conservation-managed park in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Fun fact: Iowa is the only state with a county conservation board in every county.
In addition to traditional activities like fishing, boating and hiking, the list includes parks with golf courses, archery ranges, disc golf courses, nature centers, observation towers, eco-cruises, Olympic-sized swimming pools and luxury cabins.
Individuals can visit traveliowa.com/99parks to find the parks that best fit their adventure level.
Many of the parks also include “selfie stands” where visitors can take photos and share their experiences on social media using #ThisIsIowa or #99parks.
Downloadable guides such as the Family Fun Pack, Fishing 101 and Camping and Picnic Recipe Book are also available and travelers are encouraged to track their visits with the downloadable checklist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.