Year-End Charitable Gifting

Are you making charitable donations at year’s end? If so, you should know about some of the financial “fine print” involved, as the right moves could potentially bring more of a benefit to both you and your chosen charity.

Year-end is a critical time for retirees who are subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their qualified retirement accounts. To avoid a hefty penalty of 50% of the amount that should have been withdrawn, your RMD must be taken annually by the end of the calendar year. (Note that this differs from the deadline for your first RMD, which must be taken before April 1 of the year after you turn 72.)

But what if taking the RMD—which counts toward your income—will result in paying higher taxes or increasing your Medicare insurance premiums? If you’re over age 72 and don’t need the RMD to cover current living expenses, you have another option: the qualified charitable distribution (QCD):

• Instead of taking an RMD, a qualified charitable distribution permits a direct transfer of up to $100,000 from your IRA to a qualified charity.

• Qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) automatically satisfy RMDs for the year when it’s made, which is a real advantage for charitable-minded IRA owners who don’t need RMDs to live on.

• It’s important to remember that funds that have already been distributed to you and are then contributed to charity don’t qualify as a qualified charitable distribution.

Employer match?

If you’re still working, you may want to check with your employer. Some companies match charitable contributions made by their employees, an often-overlooked opportunity to double your impact.

Itemize to optimize

To deduct charitable donations, you must itemize them on IRS Schedule A. So, you’ll need to log each donation you make. Ideally, the charity will provide you with a form to document proof of your contribution. If the charity does not have such a form handy (and some do not), a receipt, a credit or debit card statement, a bank statement, or a canceled check can work. The IRS may want to know three things: the name of the charity, the gifted amount, and the date of your gift.1

Remember, itemized deductions may only have tax benefits when they exceed the standard income tax deduction, so be sure to check on the standard deduction amount for your tax filing year.

"Appreciation" helps

Donating an appreciated asset can be a tax-savvy move. You may wish to explore a gift of highly appreciated securities. Selling securities can lead to taxable event. As an alternative, you or a financial professional can write a letter of instruction to a bank or brokerage, which can facilitate authorizing a transfer of shares to a charity.

This transfer can accomplish three things:

• You can manage paying the tax you would normally pay upon selling the shares.

• You may be able to take a current-year tax deduction for the full fair market value of the shares.

• The charity gets the full value of the shares, not their after-tax net value.1 This can be a winning strategy all around.

A giving back ‘policy’

Do you have a life insurance policy? If you make an irrevocable gift of that policy to a qualified charity, you can get a current-year income tax deduction. If you keep paying the policy premiums, each payment may become a deductible charitable donation. (Deduction limits can apply.) If you pay premiums for at least three years after the gift, that could reduce the size of your taxable estate. The death benefit may be transferred out of your taxable estate, in any case.2

You should consider determining whether you are insurable before implementing a strategy involving life insurance. Any guarantees associated with a policy are dependent on the ability of the issuing insurance company to continue making claim payments. Several factors will affect the cost and availability of life insurance, including age, health and the type and amount of insurance purchased. Life insurance policies have expenses, including mortality and other charges. If a policy is surrendered prematurely, the policyholder also may pay surrender charges and have income tax implications.

No matter which you choose, there are options that can make a difference to the charity of your choice – and to your tax burden. Please keep in mind, this article is not a replacement for real-life advice. Make sure to consult your tax, legal, or accounting professionals before modifying your charitable gifting strategy and year-end contributions.

2. Forbes.com, April 25, 2021