Weber and Rogers join EPM
WATERLOO -- Noah Weber recently joined EPM Iowa as a licenced Realtor. Noah has lived in the Independence area his entire life. He is currently attending Hawkeye Community College with plans to transfer to UNI with a degree in Finance and Real Estate. Noah obtained his license to help new home buyers and investors reach their personal and investment goals. 

Derick Rogers recently joined EPM Iowa as a new Real Estate agent. Derick earned degrees in multiple fields of study including Design and Business Management. Derick has been investing in real estate since 2011 with extensive knowledge of the area and always looking forward to building more relationships and finding opportunities for other investors.

