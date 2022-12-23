Waterloo Community Foundation announces 2022 grant award recipients

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation awarded seven $5,000 grants through their competitive grant process in December this year.

The 2022 recipients include:

Allen College: The Summer Nurse and Health Careers Camp offers education opportunities for low-income students and members of groups historically underrepresented in healthcare. This program helps students transition toward higher education by building awareness of nursing and health-related disciplines and enhancing career-ready skills.

Waterloo Public Library: In collaboration with Youth Art Team, the Waterloo Public Library will design and bring to life unique public art experiences in the library’s Teen Area. They hope that enhancing the space with art designed and installed by their peers will help attract more local teens to the library.

Link CCD: The Link Youth Team will meet monthly to focus together on 3 Walnut Neighborhood projects: Neighborhood Planning, The Birthday Box Project, and Walnut Tree Yard Signs. The team will be comprised of 6-10 Walnut Neighborhood youth between the ages of 12-17 years committed to serving together for 14 months. This opportunity will increase community service and engagement with youth while developing leadership and communication skills.

House of Hope: This project will replace the porch, foundation and support structures to stop the separation of the porch from the Walnut Street house being used for Pillars programming. Repair is needed for continued safe use of the porch as an entry point, use as an outdoor work or relaxation area, and it will contribute to the historic neighborhood as a gateway to downtown.

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls: The Salvation Army's traveling basketball program, Waterloo Salvation, offers Cedar Valley youth the opportunity to participate in league sports without economic burden. Teams made up of students from all area schools, both public and parochial, come together for the common goal of building stronger players and stronger characters.

Hawkeye Community College Foundation: The Family Literacy program at Hawkeye Community College seeks to help parents improve both their parenting and literacy skills, while enhancing their ability to support their children’s education. The multi-generational support in literacy development provided to students who participate in the Family Literacy program will strengthen literacy, language, and work skills.

Vision to Learn: During the 2022-2023 school year, Vision to Learn will partner with select Waterloo Schools and Unity Point Health nurses to provide free vision screenings, eye exams, and new prescription glasses for students.

A formal awards ceremony will be held at a later date. To learn more about its grants program or to invest in projects that make a difference in Waterloo, call Erin Tink, executive director (319) 883-6022 or visit www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.