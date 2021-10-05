Wartburg Announces New Board Members

WAVERLY -- The Wartburg College Board of Regents is announcing three new members.

Bishops Amy Current and Kevin Jones were each elected to a three-year term. Alicia Faust, a 2012 graduate from Cedar Rapids, will serve a two-year term as an ex-officio member as the president-elect of the Wartburg Alumni Board and another two-year term as president.

Current, of Iowa City, was elected the bishop of the Southeastern Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in 2020. Prior to her role as bishop, Current served as vice president for admissions and student services at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque. She also held various leadership roles at the seminary, including director for financial aid and stewardship formation, director for public communications and interim director of the Center for Youth Ministries. Prior to her work at the seminary, Current served several parishes in North Dakota. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and her Master of Divinity degree from Wartburg Seminary.

Jones, who was elected in June to a six-year term as bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod of the ELCA, had served as the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City since 2014. Prior to that, he was as an associate pastor at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion for more than a decade and associate pastor of Blair (Wisconsin) Lutheran Parish from 1993 to 2001. Jones, of Mason City, earned his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1986 and his Master of Divinity degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul in 1993.

Faust, who earned her degree in social work, is the executive director of Willis Dady Homeless Services in Cedar Rapids. She began with Willis Dady in 2016 as a veteran housing case manager and had served as a support services manager and housing program director before being named the executive director. She had previously worked at Friends of the Family in Waverly.

