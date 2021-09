WATERLOO -- JACQUELINE BUNN and KIM IHLENFELDT have been hired by VGM Homelink as billing analysts. CHELSEA BAUER-FISHER, CODY HEISELMAN, ELIZABETH RAND, CRYSTEN SNOW ROUTT, and TAMMY HARRIS are new patient care coordinators. CANDI CHEVILLE is a new clinical nurse reviewer for Homelink. KRISTIN GUESS has been hired as a copywriter for Moxie, and ETHAN BONZER has been hired by VGM Forbin as a systems administrator II.