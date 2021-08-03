VGM New Hires and Promotions

WATERLOO-KELSEY BURKE has been promoted from HR business partner to vice president of human resources for VGM Group, Inc. ANGELICA MARTINEZ, SHEENAN SEAMANS, TAYLOR AHRENHOLZ, and MARISSA BULLERMAN joined Homelink as billing analysts. PATRICK ROE and ABENA MACKIE joined Homelink as patient care coordinators. KATHERINE STAUDINGER joined Homelink as a clinical nurse reviewer, and KINI CARAVEO is a new customer service representative. JEFFREY LANE joined Homelink as vice president of client relations.