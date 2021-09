WATERLOO -- The following people have been hired by VGM.

Olga Powers has been hired as a repair technician for VGM Fulfillment.

Brittany Kugel, Natalie Theesfeld, Catherine Newby, Jessica Lake, and Alesha Hansen are new patient care coordinators for VGM Homelink.

Ashley Siebel is a billing representative.

Cari O'Brien and Tara Goedert have hired as billing analysts.

Bryce Sivesind has been promoted from Homelink supervisor to operations manager.

