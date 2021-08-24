 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VGM Announces Opening of New Warehouse Location in Pennsylvania
0 comments

VGM Announces Opening of New Warehouse Location in Pennsylvania

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VGM Fulfillment

WATERLOO-VGM Fulfillment, a division of VGM Group, Inc., is proud to announce the opening of a new warehouse location is Shiremanstown, PA.  The new warehouse will open on September 7, 2021 and once it reaches full capacity will employ approximately 40 people.  The warehouse provides 108,000 square feet of space.  VGM Fulfillment is opening the warehouse to expand its services to its customers in the heavily populated northeastern U.S. corridor. 

Jeremy Stolz, President of VGM Fulfillment had this to say, “We are thrilled to be opening this new location in Pennsylvania to further our reach and support of our customers in this strategic location.”  Stolz continued, “The addition of this fourth warehouse will provide shorter transit times and more capacity and is a testament to our commitment and a sign of the growth and success of the VGM Fulfillment team.” 

VGM Fulfillment already has three warehouse locations in Waterloo, IA, Nashville, TN and Phoenix, Az.  Customer service, systems, sales and support services, for all locations, is offered from the VGM Fulfillment headquarters in Waterloo.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gray Lane Yoga Grand Opening
Exclusive

Gray Lane Yoga Grand Opening

  • Updated

WATERLOO -- For a year, the Gray Lane Yoga community has been practicing together virtually but now, they have put down their roots in Waterloo!

BerganKDV Team Promotions
Exclusive

BerganKDV Team Promotions

WATERLOO-BerganKDV is pleased to announce the staff members who recently received promotions. These individuals were recognized for being the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News