VGM Announces Opening of New Warehouse Location in Pennsylvania

WATERLOO-VGM Fulfillment, a division of VGM Group, Inc., is proud to announce the opening of a new warehouse location is Shiremanstown, PA. The new warehouse will open on September 7, 2021 and once it reaches full capacity will employ approximately 40 people. The warehouse provides 108,000 square feet of space. VGM Fulfillment is opening the warehouse to expand its services to its customers in the heavily populated northeastern U.S. corridor.

Jeremy Stolz, President of VGM Fulfillment had this to say, “We are thrilled to be opening this new location in Pennsylvania to further our reach and support of our customers in this strategic location.” Stolz continued, “The addition of this fourth warehouse will provide shorter transit times and more capacity and is a testament to our commitment and a sign of the growth and success of the VGM Fulfillment team.”

VGM Fulfillment already has three warehouse locations in Waterloo, IA, Nashville, TN and Phoenix, Az. Customer service, systems, sales and support services, for all locations, is offered from the VGM Fulfillment headquarters in Waterloo.

