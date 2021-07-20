VGM announces new hires

VGM new hires

In VGM Fulfillment, Izak Rodriguez is a new warehouse associate, and Emir Beganovic is a new picking associate. Kole Wedemeier is a new intern in VGM’s IT department, and Blake Hansen is a new developer at VGM Forbin. Cooper Isaacson has joined U.S. Rehab as a functional mobility assessment (FMA) associate. In VGM’s HOMELINK division, Vanessa Tevis has been promoted from lead to supervisor. Emma Williams is a new HOMELINK marketing strategist, and Sheena Meany, Stephanie Lane, and Linda Johnston are new patient care coordinators.