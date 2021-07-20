 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VGM announces new hires
0 comments

VGM announces new hires

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VGM new hires

WATERLOO-VGM Group, Inc. is pleased to announce several new hires.

In VGM Fulfillment, Izak Rodriguez is a new warehouse associate, and Emir Beganovic is a new picking associate. Kole Wedemeier is a new intern in VGM’s IT department, and Blake Hansen is a new developer at VGM Forbin. Cooper Isaacson has joined U.S. Rehab as a functional mobility assessment (FMA) associate. In VGM’s HOMELINK division, Vanessa Tevis has been promoted from lead to supervisor. Emma Williams is a new HOMELINK marketing strategist, and Sheena Meany, Stephanie Lane, and Linda Johnston are new patient care coordinators.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News