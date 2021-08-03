 Skip to main content
Veridian promotes Kami Todd
Veridian promotes Kami Todd

Kami Todd

WATERLOO-Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kami Todd to the position of consumer lending relations underwriter. 

Todd, a resident of Cedar Falls, has worked at Veridian for 25 years. She was previously a loan advisor.

