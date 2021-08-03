Veridian promotes Kami Todd
CEDAR FALLS-Cedar Valley Veterinary Center is pleased to announce Dr. Caleb Vander Wiel has joined our practice.
Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, today announced the company will work with Amazon Advertising to offer Over The Top, or OTT, services to its more than 35,000 local business advertisers.
WATERLOO-Mandi Martin has joined the Waterloo practice of Discerning Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Servic…
WATERLOO-VGM announces new employees:
WATERLOO-Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa announces the appointment of one new member to the Cedar Rapids Area Board of Directors and one ne…
Johnson joins Trent Law Firm
WATERLOO-Mike Sellers and Joe Hansen have been promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp.
WATERLOO-Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Mary Flaherty to the position of member contact center team leader.
