Veridian Credit Union announces promotion of Law

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kara Law to the position of core systems specialist.
Law, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for 18 years. She was previously an internal auditor II.
WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kara Law to the position of core systems specialist.
Law, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for 18 years. She was previously an internal auditor II.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
WATERLOO -- Grow Cedar Valley’s Annual Celebration will be held October 12 at the Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls beginni…
WATERLOO – Iowa Workforce Development will host a workforce roundtable in Waterloo on September 29, as part of a series being held across the …
WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union’s board of directors has voted to appoint Cindy Sprole to fill a seat vacated by the retirement of Paul Geng…
WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Jenifer Ward to the position of member contact center team leader.
WATERLOO -- UScellular donated $6,669 toward Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) resources for Iowa teachers and their students.
URBANDALE -- Make-A-Wish Iowa is announcing the appointment of five additional members to the board of directors. This brings the total number…
WATERLOO -- The following people have been hired by VGM.
CEDAR FALLS -- CBE announces new hires: Roger Hoeper, Holton Mattis, and Joseph Rufft.
CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Community Credit Union has hired two new employees to their team:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.