Veridian Credit Union announces promotion of Law

Kara Law

Kara Law

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kara Law to the position of core systems specialist. 

Law, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for 18 years. She was previously an internal auditor II.

