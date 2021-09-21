 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UScellular Donates to STEM Efforts in Waterloo
0 comments

UScellular Donates to STEM Efforts in Waterloo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UScellular

WATERLOO -- UScellular donated $6,669 toward Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) resources for Iowa teachers and their students.  

Through a donation to DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors, UScellular provided funding for 45 projects submitted by Iowa teachers. Nationwide, UScellular donated $100,000 to DonorsChoose and reached 50,000 students in 333 schools by matching donations on more than 600 classroom projects.    

There were three Waterloo elementary school teachers who had $564.89 in projects funded. Stephanie Blake-Gomez of Kittrell, Calyn Milz of Orange and Fred Becker’s Nicole Biggs received $383.22, $131.67 and $50, respectively.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 Strictly Business Expo
Exclusive

2021 Strictly Business Expo

WATERLOO --  The 2021 Strictly Business Expo will be held from 4-7 p.m., October 5, at the  Hilton Garden Inn/Cedar Falls Convention & Eve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News