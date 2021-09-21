UScellular Donates to STEM Efforts in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- UScellular donated $6,669 toward Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) resources for Iowa teachers and their students.

Through a donation to DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors, UScellular provided funding for 45 projects submitted by Iowa teachers. Nationwide, UScellular donated $100,000 to DonorsChoose and reached 50,000 students in 333 schools by matching donations on more than 600 classroom projects.

There were three Waterloo elementary school teachers who had $564.89 in projects funded. Stephanie Blake-Gomez of Kittrell, Calyn Milz of Orange and Fred Becker’s Nicole Biggs received $383.22, $131.67 and $50, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0