UNI to host inaugural Business and Community Fair

UNI

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Valley businesses and organizations will have a unique opportunity to introduce themselves to University of Northern Iowa students and employees at the inaugural Business and Community Fair.

The event will be held from 10-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Lawther Field on the UNI campus. 

Each business or organization will be furnished with one 6-foot table, two chairs and free parking in UNI’s Schindler Parking Lot (accessible from 23rd Street). 

Businesses and

organizations are encouraged to bring their branded tents/tablecloths/booth

decor to this free event and:

• Distribute giveaways,

information about their business/organization, or free samples.

• Sell items from their

business.

• Cook and sell food items

from their food establishment, or sell prepared food.

• Provide coupons or

incentives for students and employees to patronize their business or be part of

their organization.

More information,

including a link to register for the event, is available at pantherexperience.uni.edu.

