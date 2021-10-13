Three Local Employees Receive Recognition

WATERLOO -- Advanced Heat Treat Corp. announces three employees who were recognized in a North American industry publication called Heat Treat Today.

Joe Patava, Production Supervisor, has been employed by Advanced Heat Treat Corp. since February 2003.

He started as a laborer, later worked in the quality department and is now a production supervisor.

During his employment, he was worked with a variety of heat treatments ranging from nitriding to ferritic nitrocarburizing. His well-rounded knowledge of heat treat and the company's overall operations has made him a valuable asset to the company as well as to its customers.

Jake McCann, Process Metallurgist, has been working in the business since his graduation from ISU in Materials Engineering.

He has a vast knowledge of heat treating from his experience and education and is a industry leader in surface hardening of various steels using induction, carburizing, and nitriding.

He works with new and potential customers to solve issues, particularly with case depth or compound zone and strategizes new methods to incorporate mechanical masking methods for part protection during ion-nitriding.

Lindsey Newcomb, Marketing Manager, has been in the industry for four years.

She implemented AHT's first ever webinar and continues to promote and execute these webinars monthly. Her communications background has helped growth for the company in technical material content for customers.

When Lindsey isn’t promoting the heat treat industry, she can be found active in her community and assisting others with marketing. She serves on the Board of Directors for the non-profit Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley. Recently, Lindsey was named one of the “20 Under 40” leaders in Cedar Valley by the local Waterloo Courier

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0