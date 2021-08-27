Target Distribution Announces New Hires

CEDAR FALLS -- Several new Executives have joined Target in the last two weeks. They are:
John Landau has joined Target Distribution as an Outbound Operations Manager. John joins Target Distribution from Dan Deery where he was a Sales Consultant.
Jenna Tate has joined Target Distribution as a Human Resources Business Partner. Jenna joins Target Distribution from Viking Pump where she was in Human Resources.
Kevin Brimeyer has joined Target Distribution as a Senior Systems Engineer. Kevin joins Target Distribution from Cetek where he was a Controls Engineer.
Becky Gomez has joined Target Distribution as a Warehouse Operations Manager. Becky joins Target Distribution from Target Stores where she was a Style Team Lead.
Whitney Mrozinski has joined Target Distribution as an Operations Director. Whitney joins Target Distribution from Target Stores Group 499 where she was a Human Resources Director.