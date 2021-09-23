 Skip to main content
Sprole joins Veridian Credit Union Board of Directors
Sprole joins Veridian Credit Union Board of Directors

Cindy Sprole

 WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union’s board of directors has voted to appoint Cindy Sprole to fill a seat vacated by the retirement of Paul Gengler earlier this year. Sprole will serve the remainder of Gengler’s term through April 2022 and have the opportunity to campaign as a candidate in the credit union’s board election at that time. As a credit union, Veridian members vote annually to democratically elect five of their fellow members to serve three-year terms as unpaid, volunteer directors. 

“The democratic election of our board is fundamental to the credit union difference,” said Veridian President and CEO Renee Christoffer. “It ensures decisions at the highest level are made in the interest of our members. Paul’s passion for our members and employees was evident in every interaction with him, and we’re grateful for his many years of service. Cindy brings valuable experience to our board, and we’re fortunate to add her expertise.”

