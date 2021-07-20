 Skip to main content
Sellers and Hansen promoted
WATERLOO-Mike Sellers and Joe Hansen have been promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp.

Sellers was promoted to Aerospace Process Coordinator, and has been with the company since 2007.

Hansen was promoted to Lab Technician, and has been with the company since 2017.

