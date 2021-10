CEDAR FALLS -- Schuerman Builders has moved their office and showroom to 6100 Production Dr., Cedar Falls. (Inside the new Prairie Life Storage building). They can be found online at: www.sbiowa.com .

They also wish to announce their new company, Prairie Life Storage. It is a climate controlled storage facility with over 300 units ranging in size from 5x5 to 10x30 with 24/7 video surveillance.