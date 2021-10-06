Sara Holven Joins Local Office of Ameriprise Finanical

CEDAR FALLS -- Sara Holven has joined the Cedar Falls office of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC as an Operations Specialist. She is joining Discerning Wealth, a private practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Their office is located at 6919 Chancellor Dr., Suite A, in Cedar Falls.

In this role, Holven is responsible for providing administrative assistance in day-to-day operations to support an integrated team approach within Discerning Wealth’s progressive financial planning practice. The Operations Specialist provides an important function in ensuring the Back Office operations run smoothly and efficiently and supports the on-going daily business tasks of the company.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Discerning Wealth provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please call 319-260.7000.

