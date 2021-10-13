Salute to Women Event

Amy was born and raised in Waterloo and has grown to love this community. She spent Friday nights working in concessions at Sloan Wallace Football Stadium, Saturday mornings selling mini donuts at town fairs, cleaning and painting rental houses, and delivering papers. She was taught from a very young age to appreciate hard work. After graduating from West High School, Amy went to Northwestern College in Orange City, where she got a degree in Psychology. She accepted her first job out of college at the Cook County Jail, in Chicago, teaching employability skills to inmates. With numerous trips on the "L" to and from work, she read a book that her dad gave her called "The Magic of Thinking Big". After reading this book she knew the Cook County Jail wasn’t her true calling and made the decision to move back to Waterloo and seek out an opportunity to make a mark on her community. Sales sounded exciting and selling homes sounded like a rewarding experience. She hit the ground running spending almost every night knocking on doors and handing out apples stating she was "Fresh in the Business, Hire me and start packing! "She is a huge proponent of marketing and branding and truly believes in "Obsessively Working for You!" Approximately a decade ago, Amy has started, and grown, her own business-Amy Wienands Real Estate. She is wife to husband Steve and mother to twins, Foster and Faith. She is proud of her upbringing and feels blessed to raise her children in the very same community.