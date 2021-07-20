Rowley Savings Bank gets acquired by US Bank

INDEPENDENCE-BankIowa is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Rowley Savings Bank.

The proposed transaction, still subject to approval by the Rowley shareholders and regulators, is anticipated to close later in 2021.

Upon completing the acquisition, Rowley Savings Bank will be merged into BankIowa and join its branches in Independence, Lamont, Jesup, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Norway, Cedar Rapids, and Marion. All Rowley Savings Bank customers will receive notice of the transition, expanded line of services and any potential changes that may affect them.