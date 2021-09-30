 Skip to main content
Rost joins Target Dist.

Madison Rost

CEDAR FALLS -- Madison Rost has joined Target Distribution as an Inbound Operations Manager. 

She joins from Hodge, where she was a Supply Management Planner.

