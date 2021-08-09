 Skip to main content
Price Joins VITAL Financial Services
Price Joins VITAL Financial Services

Derek Price

Derek Price

WATERLOO -- Derek Price has been hired as an SBA Credit Specialist for Vital Financial Services. He will be responsible for preparing and submitting the borrower and lender application packages to the SBA and providing support for the lending team. Price received a bachelor’s degree in Financial Management from the University of Northern Iowa and has previous experience working with customers on account openings, personal loans and underwriting.

