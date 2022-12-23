People in business

Hummel completes intensive bankers’ program

WATERLOO — Tina Hummel of Community Bank & Trust successfully completed the 2022 Iowa Bankers Association Introduction to Commercial Lending School, Oct. 17-19, in Cedar Rapids.

The intense three-day program, sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association, gives students a basic understanding of the principles and concepts of commercial lending. The curriculum for the school involves an extensive case study, as well as classroom lecture and problem loan exercises.

Hummel was recently promoted to Business and Real Estate Banking Officer. Hummel joined the CBT team in May 2016 as a retail branch manager and has continued to advance her position to account executive/real estate lender. As a business and real estate banking officer, Hummel will focus her efforts on small business lending, real estate lending along with attention to the bank’s Community Reinvestment efforts. Hummel serves on the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, Waterloo Community Development Board of Directors, Junior Achievement Financial Literacy. She is a 24/7 Blac committee member and leads the bank’s efforts for the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market.

LSB names management, new hires

WATERLOO — Ethan Hughes has been hired as Branch Manager for Lincoln Savings Bank at the Waterloo Tower Park branch. Hughes, originally from Cedar Rapids, started his career as a teller following high school, shortly after transitioning to a banker position, then finally to assistant manager before taking his role at LSB.

Through his role he will be responsible for the administrative needs of the branch, as well as coach employees and build customer relationships. With over seven years’ experience in the financial field, he is looking forward to coaching his staff and helping them achieve their dream roles.

Lincoln Savings Bank has announced the hiring of the following employees.

Nicole Meirick, senior loan servicing specialist, responsible for supporting the lending department through boarding and maintenance of loans, and account reconciliation for the bank.

Jodie Young, senior controls manager, will be responsible for assisting business units in identifying, documenting, and assessing risks. Young earned a master’s degree in accounting and is also a CPA with certification in Risk Management Assurance from the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Molly Watson, lead senior controls manager. She will partner with business units to identify risks, quantify exposure, determine mitigation sufficiency, and strategically resolve risks.

Shiloh Boswell, senior loan processor, responsible for acquiring and preparing the loan documents necessary for the approval of complex commercial and agriculture loans.

Sarah Grotta, head of payments. She will lead the strategy for LSBX business with a focus on opportunities around payments.

Cassidy Myers, an insurance customer service representative, Lincoln Savings Bank Downtown Cedar Falls branch. She will provide support to the personal lines insurance producers and clients.

Miranda Sharp, payroll and benefits specialist, Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. She will be responsible for employee payroll, reporting and benefit administration.

Brenda Laslo, loan file management specialist, Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. She will support the lending department with managing loan files, tickler management, and imaging system assistance.

Parker Anderson, GGL credit analyst, Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. He will work with the Government Guaranteed Lending team to analyze and structure loans, assist with the credit approval process and monitor transactions.

Sydney Kramer has been hired as the assistant branch manager for Lincoln Savings Bank at the Reinbeck branch. Kramer has a bachelor of arts degree from Wartburg College in Waverly, in business administration-management concentration. She will be assisting the branch manager with day-to-day tasks such as running reports, opening new account, fulfilling loan applications and assisting on the teller line.

Veridian promotes Melissa Driscoll

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union has announced the promotion of Melissa Driscoll to branch manager at the Veridian location at 2181 Logan Ave.

Driscoll, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for 15 years. She was previously a loan advisor. Driscoll has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Upper Iowa University.

BankIowa advances Heidi Larson

INDEPENDENCE – BankIowa is proud to announce the promotion and expansion of duties for Heidi Larson. Larson has over 15 years experience at BankIowa. In her new role as supervising relationship banker, she will be responsible for overseeing the Jesup branch and training and providing coaching to the consumer staff based there. Larson’s expansion of duties includes the ability to deal with purchase, refinance, new construction and first-time home buyer loans.

Ameriprise announces new staff

CEDAR FALLS – Renee Koloc and Noah Beisner have joined the Cedar Falls office of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Koloc is an operations specialist and Beisner is a client service specialist. Both have joined the office and are joining Discerning Wealth, a private practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Their office is located at 6919 Chancellor Drive, Suite A, in Cedar Falls.

In this role, Koloc is responsible for providing administrative assistance in day-to-day operations to support an integrated team approach within Discerning Wealth’s progressive financial planning practice. The Operations Specialist provides an important function in ensuring the Back Office operations run smoothly and efficiently and supports the on-going daily business tasks of the company.

Beisner plays a critical role in helping to coordinate Back Office activities and in assisting advisors with a strong focus on providing the ultimate client experience. His position maintains high service standards and fosters a culture of teamwork and coordination. He will engage in client-servicing activities on a day-to-day basis with specific emphasis on preparing electronic prep for client meetings under the direction of the financial advisor/s.

Target Distribution promotes employees

Target Distribution – T590 has promoted Brian Dobes to inbound operations manager. He previously worked as a lead warehouse worker prior to his promotion. Jerome Magsamen has been promoted as an ICQA Leader – Nights. He previously was an ICQA Team member.

Award winners named at Advanced Heat Treat

Jake McCann was recently recognized as the 2022 Industry 4.0 Visionary of the Future at the Cedar Valley Manufacturing Conference at Hawkeye Community College.

Jake McCann is the senior metallurgist at Advanced Heat Treat Corp., overseeing metallurgy for all four AHT locations across Alabama, Iowa and Michigan. Over his 11 years at AHT, Jake has gained in-depth knowledge of numerous heat treatments, materials and applications.

He is heavily involved in his industry; speaking at numerous heat treat seminars, serving on the planning committee for the Cedar Valley Manufacturing Day Conference and introducing students to materials science through classroom involvement at the Waterloo Career Center and hands-on activities and demonstrations at Eastern Iowa Junior Achievement’s two-day event, Career Inspire. Jake has written multiple whitepapers and technical articles which are published in several industry publications and AHT’s company website. He was also announced as a Heat Treat Today 40 under 40 recipient in 2021.

Jake has a bachelor’s degree in materials engineering from Iowa State University and continues to be involved with the school through various organizations and events such as the ISU Engineering Career Fair, Iowa Lean Consortium Manufacturing Conference and more.

In addition, AHT’s Clay Miller of Randalia, Chase Gibbs of Cedar Falls and Steve Pasker of Waterloo were recognized as Heat Treat Today’s 40 under 40 award recipients. Miller is maintenance manager at Advanced Heat Treat Corp., and has been employed at AHT since 2008. Gibbs is quality coordinator and has been employed at AHT since 2007. Pasker is technical operations supervisor at AHT, where he has been employed since 2005. The list recognizes “rising leaders in the North American heat treat industry.”

LSB chooses new board members

Lincoln Savings Bank has announced the addition of Shara Chang, Gerald Beechum and Spencer Cohn to its board of directors.

Chang serves as the chief legal officer at Divvy Homes. She brings considerable knowledge of fair lending and consumer protection laws, having conducted risk assessments for large banks. She has also represented banks in front of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory entities during her work in private practice.

Beechum is the founder and managing partner at White Cornus Lane Investments in Chicago. He has an extensive technology background having worked in e-commerce and co-inventing a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) transponder payments system. He has previously served as CEO, CFO, COO, and chief marketing officer of various businesses.

In addition to Chang and Beechum, Cohn replaced Tony Scavuzzo on LSB’s Board. Cohn, who joined the Board in August, has been with Castle Creek since 2014. He serves on the board of directors at several other community banks as a part of his duties with Castle Creek. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. as an investment banking associate in the Financial Institutions Group.

Patty Scholtes receives Harvey legacy award

The Iowa Area Agencies on Aging (I4A) has named Patty Scholtes, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A), as the 2022 Donna K. Harvey Legacy Award recipient. Patty has 13 years of service with the Area Agency on Aging as an aging specialist-nutrition. She initiated the nutrition education programs in Iowa Cafes in a way that allows personal interaction. In addition, she is a liaison to the Waukon Wellness Center and the Decorah Senior Center and supports RSVP in Winneshiek County to help supply home-delivered meal volunteers.

The Donna K. Harvey Legacy Award was established in 2021 and annually recognizes an Area Agency on Aging (AAA) staff member whose work has left a legacy through a dedication to excellence through community collaboration and leadership. Awardees must have worked at least three years for an AAA and established a long-term impact on their community through their work. The award is named for one of the aging network’s greatest advocates and leaders, Donna K. Harvey of Waterloo.

WATERLOO — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has elected 2023 board of directors officers. They include Dan Byrnes (Allamakee County), president; Jacob Bates (Black Hawk County), vice president; Greg Orwoll (Grundy County), treasurer; Valerie Schwager (Black Hawk County), secretary; Patrick Murray (Howard County). past president.

The following individuals will serve three-year terms effective Jan. 1: Julie Hinders (Fayette County) and Kayla Reyes (Black Hawk County). In addition, Diana Dawley and Jean Maddux were reelected to serve another three-year term on the board.

The NEI3A Board of Directors are Les Askelson (Winneshiek County); Kathy Babcock (Chickasaw County); Jacob Bates (Black Hawk County); Dan Byrnes (Allamakee County); Sally Davies (Jackson County); Diana Dawley (Poweshiek County); Elaine Eshbaugh (Black Hawk County); Mike Holmen (Fayette County); Jean Maddux (Black Hawk County); Patrick Murray (Howard County); Greg Orwoll (Dubuque County); Connie Perry (Hardin County); Chelsea Petersen (Bremer County); Valerie Schwager (Black Hawk County); Katie Thornton-Lang (Grundy County); Shannon Zoffka (Tama County).

NEI3A serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa, including Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Jackson, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama, and Winneshiek counties. For more information about NEI3A services, visit www.nei3a.org or call 800-779-8707.