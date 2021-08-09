 Skip to main content
Osmundson Joins Trent Law Firm
Osmundson Joins Trent Law Firm

Terry Osmundson

 Picasa

CEDAR FALLS -- Trent Law Firm, PLLC is thrilled to announce that Terry Osmundson has joined our team as a legal assistant. A Waterloo native and graduate of East High, Terry now calls Washburn home. Terry enjoys being involved in her community by serving actively as a Music Booster and Theater Assistant for her alma mater. She also is active in her local church Redeemer Lutheran Church where she has held positions on her church counsel, alter guild and as a lector. 

With over 30 years of experience in the legal field, Terry works predominately in the areas of probate, estate planning, real estate, business law and creditor’s rights. She enjoys assisting clients with their legal needs in a courteous manner with great attention to detail.”

