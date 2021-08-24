Newmar President Matt Miller to Retire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.,- Winnebago Industries, Inc., a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced the planned retirement of Matt Miller, President, Newmar Corporation, effective September 3, 2021. Miller started his career at Newmar in 1991 and has been President since 2006.

“We would like to thank Matt for his incredible leadership at Newmar and for being a valued member of the Winnebago Industries Executive Leadership Team,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “Matt’s contributions are reflected in his ability to drive an engaged and healthy employee culture resulting in Newmar’s Class A Diesel market share growth and an unmatched reputation for building high-quality, premium RVs. His involvement in RV Industry Association efforts is reflective of his commitment to drive quality, innovation and service inside Newmar and the RV industry.”