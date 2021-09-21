New Online Business Degree Options at UNI

CEDAR FALLS -- As part of its growing commitment to adult learners, the University of Northern Iowa is expanding its Management: Business Administration Bachelor of Arts degree to include a fully online, part-time option.
This new, more flexible option delivers the same high-quality curriculum as the on-campus program and is taught by the same dedicated faculty. Students can begin as early as spring 2022.
“The program prepares students to succeed in a variety of organizational roles by providing a core business education and building a breadth of needed workplace competencies,” said Atul Mitra, a UNI business professor who heads the management
program.
The new online pathway is part of UNI’s growing outreach to adult learners from across Iowa and beyond.
“The College of Business is committed to expanding access to degree completion opportunities for Iowans and the Management Department faculty are leading the way,” said Leslie Wilson, dean of the College of Business. “Our intent is to provide flexibility while also including engagement activities into the program, allowing students to network, learn from each other, and connect with our faculty. Building community is key to helping learners succeed and earn their degrees.”
The Iowa Board of Regents on Thursday approved the creation of the new online option. The program is the second in two years to be offered to adult learners who have earned associate’s degrees and are looking to earn a four-year degree online. The Managing Business and Organizations Bachelor of Applied Science degree launched in the Fall 2020, and is for students holding an associate of applied science degree. For more information, visit distance.uni.edu/business-admin-online.
Contacts:
Beth Bruns, marketing and communications manager, Continuing Education and Special Programs, beth.bruns@uni.edu, 319-273-7483
Jordan McNamara, marketing and communications manager, College of Business, jordan.mcnamara@uni.edu, 319-273-3309