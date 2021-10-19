KIM FRENCH has been named the new Development Director for UnityPoint Health – Allen Foundation. She most recently served as the Foundation Operations Coordinator and has been with the Foundation for nearly seven years and has served UnityPoint Health – Waterloo in a variety of roles for almost 30 years. Kim has a wealth of knowledge related to the operations of the Foundation and is the ultimate team player contributing her talents to a variety of Foundation events, the annual Employee Giving Campaign, first-time donor strategies, direct mail appeals and financial reporting among a variety of other duties.