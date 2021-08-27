Nederhiser to Lead Wartburg Community Symphony

WAVERLY -- Rebecca Nederhiser, a conductor and oboist, will lead the Wartburg Community Orchestra for the 2021-22 season.

Nederhiser comes to Wartburg from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, where she was an associate conductor for three years.

“I have been incredibly impressed by the Wartburg Community Symphony board, college staff and strong support of the Waverly community,” she said.

A move to a new school in eighth grade and some encouragement from her mother prompted Nederhiser to join the band at her middle school.

“The band director said I could play the tuba or the oboe,” she said. “I liked the oboe because it was unique and challenging.”

Her senior year she was accepted into the Portland Youth Philharmonic, the oldest and one of the most prestigious youth orchestras in the nation. This was her first foray into playing with an orchestra, and being led by a female conductor sparked a passion she didn’t know existed.