Mitchell new President and CEO of IHA

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Hospital Association’s Board of Officers and Trustees has announced the appointment of Christopher Mitchell as the association’s next president/CEO. Mitchell will succeed Kirk Norris, who has been IHA’s president/CEO since 2002 and is retiring after 34 years with the association.

Mitchell is the executive vice president of advocacy and public affairs for the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. He will start his new role with IHA in mid-October.

Mitchell began with the Michigan Health and Hospital Association in 2006 as an administrative fellow in the association’s advocacy division. From there, he rose through the association’s ranks, holding leadership roles in government relations, political affairs and advocacy. Mitchell has been in his current position since January 2019. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science/prelaw from Michigan State University and his MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

During his 19 years as IHA’s president/CEO, Norris has guided the organization to significantly expand Iowa hospitals’ influence and leadership in public policy, information technology and professional education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0