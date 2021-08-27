MercyOne Announces New Mission Leader

WATERLOO -- Brendan Moss, DMIN, M., MA.E, MDIV, has joined MercyOne as Mission Leader in the North Iowa and Northeast Iowa regions. In his new role, Mr. Moss will partner with regional executives, physicians and service line leaders to grow MercyOne's Mission integration. He will be responsible for ensuring the successful implementation of Mission activities, ethics and promotion of the Catholic identity.

Mr. Moss began his career in 2015 as director of admissions and as the lay degree program director at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Saint Meinrad, IN. His experience includes positions as assistant professor of religious education and local mission leader at Trinity Health’s St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, NY. He earned his master’s degree from Saint Meinrad College Seminary School of Theology, his doctorate of ministry in preaching from Aquinas Institute of Theology and also holds a Master of Arts in religious education from Felician College.