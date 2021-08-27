 Skip to main content
MercyOne Announces New Mission Leader
MercyOne Announces New Mission Leader

Brendan Moss

Brendan Moss

WATERLOO -- Brendan Moss, DMIN, M., MA.E, MDIV, has joined MercyOne as Mission Leader in the North Iowa and Northeast Iowa regions. In his new role, Mr. Moss will partner with regional executives, physicians and service line leaders to grow MercyOne's Mission integration. He will be responsible for ensuring the successful implementation of Mission activities, ethics and promotion of the Catholic identity.  

Mr. Moss began his career in 2015 as director of admissions and as the lay degree program director at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Saint Meinrad, IN. His experience includes positions as assistant professor of religious education and local mission leader at Trinity Health’s St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, NY. He earned his master’s degree from Saint Meinrad College Seminary School of Theology, his doctorate of ministry in preaching from Aquinas Institute of Theology and also holds a Master of Arts in religious education from Felician College.                                                          

“It is with great excitement we bring Brendan into our organization,” said Rod Schlader, MercyOne North Iowa president. “We’re happy to showcase the strength our organization has when we join resources across our system and Brendan brings a solid knowledge of how MercyOne can drive our Mission to transform the health of our communities.”

“We’re glad to be a partner in bringing Brendan in to lead the path forward,” said Jack Dusenbery, MercyOne Northeast Iowa president. “MercyOne’s Mission is at the core of our culture and values and Brendan has a great skill set to take us into the future.”

