Megan Johnson joins Trent Law Firm

Johnson joins Trent Law Firm

She works to ensure that every client and guest receives prompt, courteous service every day through her role at the reception desk, and also works to create a warm welcoming atmosphere for clients, guests, and staff alike. Her administrative "behind the scenes" roles allow her to assist both legal assistants and attorneys to keep the office running smoothly.

A native of Cedar Falls, Megan is a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and received her Associates of Arts Degree from Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids. Megan has worked in the hospitality industry, medical field and most recently at her local church. She also is a member of the Executive Board of Directors for the House of Hope in Waterloo and she enjoys serving many local non-profits with her husband and children. Her years in the service industry provides a keen attention to detail and commitment to bringing exceptional service to each client.