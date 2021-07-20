Martin joins Discerning Wealth Waterloo Office

WATERLOO-Mandi Martin has joined the Waterloo practice of Discerning Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc as a Client Service Specialist.
In this role, Martin will support the practice with tasks such as helping to coordinate client service activities with a strong focus on delivering the ultimate client experience. She will maintain high service standards, create positive client experiences, and foster a culture of teamwork and collaboration. She will engage in client-servicing activities on a day-to-day basis with specific emphasis on how to best serve clients.