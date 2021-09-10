Make-A-Wish® Iowa Welcomes Five New Board Members

URBANDALE -- Make-A-Wish Iowa is announcing the appointment of five additional members to the board of directors. This brings the total number of board members to 17.
“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to granting wishes for children with critical illnesses in Iowa,” said Sara Kurovski, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa. “We are excited to welcome the new board members’ talent, experience and energy into furthering our mission.”
New members include:
Courtney Dreyer is the senior counsel of the legal department for Corteva Agriscience in Johnston, Iowa. She serves as the commercial attorney for seed products in the United States and Canada. Courtney is also a wish parent. Her child received a wish in 2017.
Jane O’Rourke is a Marketing Consultant for O’Rourke Investments in Pleasant Valley, Iowa
Lisa Riensche is the Owner and Manager of Blue Diamond Farming Company in Jesup, Iowa. Before working on the six-generation family farming operation, she was an elementary school teacher and was elected to the Jesup Community School District Board of Directors.
Maryanne Graves is the Senior Product Manager, Construction & Road Building for John Deere Intelligent Solutions Group in Davenport, Iowa. She is responsible for deep customer understanding of construction jobsite automation. Maryanne has served as a long-time volunteer on the Davenport Committee and recently chaired the 2021 Riverbend Gala, raising enough funds to grant 14 wishes.
Ryan Harklau is the Regional Vice President for Farm Bureau Financial Services in Humboldt, Iowa. He is a certified financial planner and a chartered financial consultant. Ryan is an Iowa State alumnus and is sideline reporter on Cyclone Radio Network.
The listing of our entire board can be found on our website at: wish.org/iowa/our-chapter.