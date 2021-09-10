Make-A-Wish® Iowa Welcomes Five New Board Members

URBANDALE -- Make-A-Wish Iowa is announcing the appointment of five additional members to the board of directors. This brings the total number of board members to 17.

“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to granting wishes for children with critical illnesses in Iowa,” said Sara Kurovski, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa. “We are excited to welcome the new board members’ talent, experience and energy into furthering our mission.”

New members include:

Courtney Dreyer is the senior counsel of the legal department for Corteva Agriscience in Johnston, Iowa. She serves as the commercial attorney for seed products in the United States and Canada. Courtney is also a wish parent. Her child received a wish in 2017.

Jane O’Rourke is a Marketing Consultant for O’Rourke Investments in Pleasant Valley, Iowa

Lisa Riensche is the Owner and Manager of Blue Diamond Farming Company in Jesup, Iowa. Before working on the six-generation family farming operation, she was an elementary school teacher and was elected to the Jesup Community School District Board of Directors.