CEDAR FALLS-Mae Lillibridge is now the new Medical and Health Services CAPS Instructor for Cedar Falls Schools.

She has a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Midwestern State University and has Iowa CTE Certification.

Her work experience comes from being a registered nurse at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center of Temple, Texas and being a classroom teacher at Round Rock ISD and VIPKID.

