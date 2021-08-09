LSB New Hires

WATERLOO -- Reed Petersen has been hired as a Financial Intelligence Unit Manager for Lincoln Savings Bank. From Sioux Falls, SD, Petersen has a BS in Journalism and spent over 18 years in law enforcement before transitioning to the financial industry. As the FIU Manager he will be responsible for supervising FIU Analysts whose job is identifying financial crime across LSB’s portfolio by working with FinTech partners, LSB’s retail teams and law enforcement.

Stephanie Bowen has been hired as a BSA Quality Control Analyst at the Lincoln Savings Bank Waterloo Tower Park branch. From Myrtle Beach, SC Bowen attended SMSU and Southeast Tech for business. She has an extensive background in banking and has held positions in customer service, credit card, retail banking and FinTech. At LSB she will be part of a team responsible for compliance and quality control oversight for internal and external partners.

Elizabeth Garcia has been hired as a Loan File Management Specialist at the Lincoln Savings Bank Waterloo Tower Park branch. Garcia was born and raised in Northern California and moved to Iowa in 2012. She will work closely with LSB lenders, assistants, and portfolio managers to ensure accurate placement of documentation and that loan agreements are compliant and accurate.