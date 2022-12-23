Lost Island Park's Volkanu ride grabs brass ring as best major ride/attraction

WATERLOO -- The mythical god of fire, Volkanu, has again earned favor with the global attractions industry, having been awarded a prestigious IAAPA Brass Award for Best Major Ride/Attraction during IAAPA Expo 2022 in Orlando, Fla.

The adventure ride, Volkanu – Quest for the Golden Idol, opened this year at the Lost Island Themepark in Waterloo. It was designed and developed by Sally Dark Rides, a leading creator of family ride experiences around the globe, the adventure ride,

“Guest response to Volkanu has already been overwhelmingly positive,” said Eric Bertch, owner, Lost Island Themepark, “Many are surprised that such an amazing ride experience even exists here in Iowa. We were incredibly lucky to have Sally help create this unique ride concept with us and are thrilled that riders cannot get enough.”

The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards are symbols of excellence and achievement in the global attractions industry and earning one is an incredible honor.

This is the second international honor for Volkanu. In September, Amusement Today announced Volkanu won the Golden Ticket Award for "Best New FamilyAttraction of 2022."

Sally first unveiled Volkanu during IAAPA Expo 2021, introducing the incredibly lifelike shaman animatronic and details for the planned ride. The 4D attraction features a custom storyline, trackless vehicles, immersive scenery, interactive gaming, special effects including wind and live fire and several impressive animatronics.