Lincoln Savings Bank Announces New Hires

WATERLOO -- Toni Porter has been hired as a LSBX Operations Specialist at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Porter grew up in Waterloo and has an Associate of Applied Science degree in Accounting. As an Ops Specialist she will be responsible for providing support through data input, customer maintenance, transaction disputes, and movement of funds for LSB’s Fintech partners.

Hope Jacobs has been hired as a Financial Intelligence Unit Analyst at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Jacobs, who grew up in South Dakota, has an Associates degree in Applied Science and has over eleven years’ experience in the finance industry. She will be responsible for the completion of daily efforts to ensure the bank is compliant with BSA/AML, OFAC, Identity Theft, and Fraud programs.

Renee Carpenter has been hired as a Financial Intelligence Unit Analyst at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. From Waterloo, Carpenter has an Associates of Art Degree in Business and has been in the finance industry for over twenty years. As a FIU Analyst she will be responsible for the completion of daily efforts to ensure the bank is in compliant with BSA/AML, OFAC, Identity Theft, and Fraud programs.

Troy Finnegan has been hired as a Credit Analyst at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Finnegan attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, IA where he studied Marketing and Finance and joined LSB as an Intern. In his new role he will work closely with lenders to analyze loans, assist with credit approvals and monitor completed transactions.

