LIFT Makes List of Fastest Growing Companies
LIFT Makes List of Fastest Growing Companies

LIFT Innovate

WATERLOO -- LIFTinnovate LLC (LIFT) is a technology consulting company with a reputation for being a leader in customer success and research. It’s co-founder, Dr. Jeff Kaplan is based in Waterloo, Iowa. For the second year in a row, LIFT has landed on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies in its latest ranking.

Kaplan, a well-known thought leader in the technology services industry, works out of his Waterloo home and manages a totally virtual company with employees worldwide. He is an expert in the form, feature and function of remote working, who writes and speaks worldwide on the topic.   

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021.

