 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leader Valley Welcomes New Coach/Facilitator
0 comments

Leader Valley Welcomes New Coach/Facilitator

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gina Weekley

Gina Weekley

WATERLOO-Welcome Leader Valley’s newest team member, Gina Weekley.

Gina has a strong background in education and is excited to use her skills to give back to students in the community.

Gina shares, “I’m a product of the Cedar Valley. I look forward to giving back in a new and exciting way and helping to shape our future generations of leaders.”

Gina is responsible for serving as a Leader in Me coach and liaison to Cedar Valley PreK-12 schools. Learn more about Gina and Leader Valley at https://leadervalley.org/leader-valley-welcomes-new-coach-facilitator/.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CBE Staff Annnoucements
Exclusive

CBE Staff Annnoucements

CEDAR FALLS -- Brittany Buss has been promoted as a Marketing and Communications Project Coordinator at CBE. She has been with CBE for 17 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News