WATERLOO-Welcome Leader Valley’s newest team member, Gina Weekley.

Gina has a strong background in education and is excited to use her skills to give back to students in the community.

Gina shares, “I’m a product of the Cedar Valley. I look forward to giving back in a new and exciting way and helping to shape our future generations of leaders.”

Gina is responsible for serving as a Leader in Me coach and liaison to Cedar Valley PreK-12 schools. Learn more about Gina and Leader Valley at https://leadervalley.org/leader-valley-welcomes-new-coach-facilitator/.

