Kullen Accepts Position at Cardinal Construction
Kullen Accepts Position at Cardinal Construction

Ashlyn Kullen

CEDAR FALLS-Ashlyn Kullen has been hired at Cardinal Construction as a Business Development and Marketing Specialist.

Ashlyn graduated from UNI in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and a minor in public relations. 

