Kullen Accepts Position at Cardinal Construction
CEDAR FALLS-Cedar Valley Veterinary Center is pleased to announce Dr. Caleb Vander Wiel has joined our practice.
Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, today announced the company will work with Amazon Advertising to offer Over The Top, or OTT, services to its more than 35,000 local business advertisers.
WATERLOO-Mandi Martin has joined the Waterloo practice of Discerning Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Servic…
WATERLOO-VGM announces new employees:
SHELL ROCK-Shell Rock Soy Processing has named Garland Krabbenhoft, a military veteran and veteran of the renewable energy industry in Iowa, t…
WATERLOO-Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa announces the appointment of one new member to the Cedar Rapids Area Board of Directors and one ne…
Johnson joins Trent Law Firm
DES MOINES-Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
WATERLOO-Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kami Todd to the position of consumer lending relations underwriter.