Krabbenhoft New Plant Director of Operations

SHELL ROCK-Shell Rock Soy Processing has named Garland Krabbenhoft, a military veteran and veteran of the renewable energy industry in Iowa, the new director of operations.

“I’m excited to work with SRSP, which is a classic example of the American dream and entrepreneurship in action,” said Krabbenhoft, who started August 1.

Krabbenhoft calls SRSP his “third career,” since it builds on his military service in the U.S. Army and his vast experience in managing biorefineries in northeast Iowa.

“Garland has an impressive track record of improving processes to help plants run efficiently,” says Mike Kinley, CEO of Mid-Iowa Cooperative (MIC), a developing partner of SRSP. “He also combines his vast engineering knowledge with an exceptional skill set for building great teams. His leadership of SRSP will be a tremendous asset to our local, rural communities.”

Krabbenhoft will help guide SRSP, a $270 million soybean-crushing plant that’s under construction at the Butler Logistics Park northwest of Shell Rock. When operational in 2022, SRSP will crush 40 million bushels of soybeans annually, or 110,000 bushels daily.

