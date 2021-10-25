IWD To Host Workforce Roundtable

WATERLOO -- Iowa Workforce Development will host a workforce roundtable from 7:30-9:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at the IowaWORKS building, 3420 University Ave.

Information will be provided with workplace strategies you can adopt to help meet your employee's needs, highlighting help with hiring and retraining, collaborating with community partners, upskilling employees, and removing barriers such as childcare concerns.